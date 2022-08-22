Entertainment

The Venice Film Festival will be a playground thanks to the presence of: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet

The most important festival is just around the corner.

The Venice Film Festival is the cool, big brother of Cannes. Less glistening but more enthusiastic, the celebs looking fresher after their summer vacation, are filmed jumping off speedboats as they make their way to premieres through the city’s canals. That’s not to say that “sensible” appears anywhere in the dress code. Venice offers glamour. The feeling of electricity in the air will be at the height of the fall film season and will be reflected in the style as stars go the extra mile to pose in the picturesque setting.

Fashion highlights in Venice at previous editions also include Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Prada with bows in 2011, Madonna’s Miu Miu moment the same year, and Jennifer Lawrence’s quintessential fairytale Dior look in 2017, the insurmountable moment of Lady Gaga in Valentino with pink feathers when she promoted “A star is born”. This year’s attendees have big shoes to fill. But the new Hollywood guard is hungry for her.

