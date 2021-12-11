the verdict after training – SOS Fanta

Bad news arrives from Lazio training. Luis Alberto, who was in doubt due to physical problems, is forced to forfeit because he has not recovered: he should not even be called up. As reported Lalaziosiamonoi, “Sarri, in addition to Milinkovic, also loses the Magician for the Sassuolo: he rested yesterday due to a muscle strain, he did not train even this afternoon, skipping the finish. He will not be part of the squad. Today’s stalking was consumed in his absence, he will miss tomorrow’s challenge. Cataldi will take back his place in directing, on his sides in the lead Basic and most likely Akpa Akpro, also not at his best (yesterday he had done a differentiated job). The alternative, without having to resort to André Anderson or to a retreat of Zaccagni a mezzala (solution so far never tested in Formello), would be insert She goes in front of the defense with the consequent displacement of Cataldi as an intermediate on the right.

Midfield aside, Sarri in defense and attack could also confirm the departments seen in the last two games, with Sampdoria in the league and with Galatasaray in the Europa League. In front of then possible other exclusion for Felipe Anderson with Pedro towards the shirt on the right e Zaccagni to the left. Motionless in the center, despite the pain in his right knee, he carried out today’s training in a group. In defense, the couple is taken for granted Luiz Felipe-Acerbi in the middle, on the wings Hysaj And Marusic ahead of Lazzari. In goal Strakosha, the change of hierarchies with Reina is now certified “.

