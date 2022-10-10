The verdict is in for Lionel Messi before PSG / Benfica

Released 10 minutes before the end of the match between Benfica and PSG, Lionel Messi suffered from a small contracture in the calf. As a precaution, he had not taken part in the meeting against Reims (0-0) this weekend in Ligue 1. Absent from training this morning, the striker (23) is forfeited for the reception of the Portuguese .

Author of a very good start to the season with eight goals and eight assists in 13 matches in all competitions, Lionel Messi missed his first match this weekend during the trip to Reims as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1. Hit in the calf against Benfica last Wednesday, he hoped to return against the Lisbon people tomorrow evening (9 p.m., Canal Plus Foot, RMC Sport 1) for the return leg as part of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. Absent from today’s training, the Argentinian international is forfeited according to information from Parisian.

No risk will be taken

While his exams had been reassuring, the number 30 of PSG had not resumed training after the match in Portugal, contenting himself with care. According to the Ile-de-France daily, his package is recorded for Tuesday’s meeting, the recovery period being too short. No risk will be taken with the Argentinian’s calf for the next club matches“, but also with a view to the World Cup. As a reminder, after Benfica, PSG will face Marseille in the Classico of the 11th day of Ligue 1.