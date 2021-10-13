News

The version of Squid Game with Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves deceives and annoys

The Hollywood remake of “Squid Game”, featuring acclaimed US, Canadian and British actors, is a fascinating fake. To create these scenes, extracted from the most viewed TV series on Netflix, the deepfake technique was used. This technology allows for the falsification of videos thanks to the use of algorithms based on artificial intelligence: the original face can be replaced by another capable of following the same facial expressions and expressions. And so, in this clip seen millions of times on YouTube, instead of the South Korean protagonists of Squid Game we find Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves or Gary Oldman. The deepfake is so credible that some YouTube users naively write: “How did they manage to learn the Korean language so well?”.

The experiment thrilled several fans of the series and alarmed many others, worried that a Hollywood version could distort the original work, deeply rooted in South Korean culture. “You can also copy the plot but there are cultural differences that do not lend themselves to a remake” writes a user on YouTube, in the comments to the video deepfake. “I would not even look at a second – writes another – it would be a punch in the face of something extraordinary”. Others, while contesting the idea of ​​a possible US adaptation of the series, find that the actors chosen for this deepfake are perfect.

