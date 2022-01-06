The vertical collapse of bitcoin

Over the last few hours there has been a real vertical collapse in the value of Bitcoin which has dropped to $ 42,500 (just over € 37,638) before settling, at 00.50, around $ 43,500 (about € 38,500).

The collapse occurred after the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting in December were released. The minutes reveal growing unease over US inflation and the danger that interest rates could start to rise as early as March was exposed at the meeting.

Fluctuations in bitcoin

After the publication of the minutes, the cryptocurrency fell by more than 4%, settling first at around $ 44,200 in a few minutes (from about 46,000), which triggered a vertical collapse to the point where the same currency entered the range of $ 42,000, a range that hadn’t touched since September and that in any case was promptly recovered after a few days.

The Fed meeting

The Fed meeting took place between 14 and 15 December. The content explains that the top executives could begin to reduce the budget by 8.8 trillion dollars “relatively soon” and in any case always after increasing the reference rate.

The collapse of Bitcoin in these hours is also connected with a drop in technological shares so much so that the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.7% while the S&P 500 fell by 1.4%.

Reactions of other cryptocurrencies

And, as almost always happens when Bitcoin collapses like this, almost all other cryptocurrencies have devalued. Ether, for example, fell 4.6% to $ 3,640 while Solana fell 6.3% to $ 158. Cardano and Terra also showed significant drops.

Protests in Kazakhstan

Also noteworthy are the protests that are taking place in Kazakhstan, a country that in recent weeks has become the “gold mine” of cryptocurrencies. Kazakhstan is a country that has a significant level of hydrocarbon wealth and therefore has quickly become the favorite destination of all “miners” and cryptomining companies attracted by the relatively low energy prices in the country.

In the course of a few weeks, Kazakhstan became the second largest country in the world for mining cryptocurrencies. However, this has also led to a crisis in the supply of electricity itself and to the protests that have intensified in these hours.

Note

