The vertigo of Christmas, the life of God in us

II Sunday after Christmas

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was, in the beginning, with God: everything was made through him and without him nothing was made of what exists. In him was life and life was the light of men; the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. A man came sent from God: his name was John. He came as a witness to give witness to the light, so that all might believe through him. He was not the light, but he had to bear witness to the light […].

John, the only one among the evangelists, begins the Gospel not with a story, but with a hymn that breaks through space and time: in the beginning he was the Word and the Word was God. In the beginning “bereshit”, first word of the Bible , spring point from which everything begins and makes sense. A principle that is not only chronological, but foundation, basis and destiny. Without him, nothing that exists has been done. An explosion of good, and not chaos, gave rise to the universe. Not only human beings, but also the star and the blade of grass and the stone and the wren just out of the woods, everything was shaped by his hands. We are miraculously enveloped by good forces, sprung from a good source that continues to nourish us, which will never fail, a source from which we can always draw. And thus discover that at stake in our life there is always a life greater than us, and that our secret is beyond us. Putting God ‘in the beginning’ also means placing him at the center and at the end. The true light that illuminates every man came into the world. Every man, and it really means this: every man, every woman, every child, every elderly person is enlightened; no one excluded, the good and the less good, the righteous and the wounded, under every sky, in the church and outside the church, no life is without an ounce of that uncreated light, which darkness has not conquered, which will never conquer. In him was life … Christ did not come to bring a new religious theory or a more evolved thought, but to communicate life, and the desire for further life. Here is the vertigo of Christmas: the very life of God in us. Ultimate depth of the Incarnation .. The word became flesh. Not only did he become a man, and that would have been enough for us; not only did Jesus of Nazareth, the son of the most beautiful woman, become himself, and it would have been even more enough; but he became flesh, clay, fragility, a helpless child, hungry for milk and caresses, a lamb nailed to the cross, in which all the pain in the world cries out. He came among his own but his own did not accept him. God does not deserve, he welcomes himself. A beautiful word that smells of doors that open, a simple word like my freedom, a sweet word of wombs that make room for life and dance: only what gives joy is welcomed. To those who welcomed him he gave the power to become children of God. The power, the happy energy, the joyful power to become what we are: children of love and light, the two most beautiful names of God. Christ , energy of births, is born for me to be born. It is born new and different. His birth wants my birth to son. Because there is no other sense, there is no other destiny for us than to become like him.

