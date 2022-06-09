The Verviétois Maxime Quoilin directs the clips and shows of the biggest stars

His quite incredible projects are the fruit of hard work. Clips, videos, staging: Maxime literally never stops and is teeming with ideas. “One of Kanye West’s last shows took place in an 80,000-person stadium in Los Angeles. We rented all the smoke machines in town! The idea was to project images onto smoke, and even , specifically, to illuminate smoky surfaces with video.” The result is dark, lunar, almost out of time.

A project with Beyoncé

However, Maxime’s journey began very simply. After studying graphic design at Inpres de Seraing, he landed his first job at the age of 23. But the young man already has other desires. I saved for a year so I could afford three months here in the States.” The realization of an advertisement then allows him to continue his stay. “At that time, I managed to get a visa. I started doing pretty corporate stuff for clubs, nothing very interesting. But let’s say I was able to understand the business here.”

On the side, the Verviétois is interested in artistic creation, especially in the world of fashion. A little help paves the way for him: “Someone I was working with brought me on a Beyoncé project.” A huge collaboration, which will lead to decisive meetings for the rest of his career.

Walk the red carpet

Maxime’s trajectory is very heterogeneous and diversified. Today is the preview of his first documentary film, Game change game , at the prestigious Tribeca festival in New York, which occupies it. A different project from his previous artistic creations: “Initially, the NBA (National Basketball Association) and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) hired me to do a documentary about the season, and we realized that the players mainly wanted to talk about the problems here in the States. -United: racism, police violence, etc. With this film, I therefore tackle quite deep themes and subjects.

The premiere of the film will take place next week. “I’m going to have to speak in front of 600 people!” dreads Maxime who, despite his spectacular projects, is rather introverted by nature. “I had impostor syndrome for a very long time. Today, I’m starting to tell myself that I belong…”

His place, he will undoubtedly have it at the Tribeca festival in a few days. For the occasion, his mother and his sister will be traveling from Verviers. As a nod to his Walloon roots, it is naturally on his mother’s arm that he will walk the red carpet.