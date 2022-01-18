The Very Best of John Williams, the tour in Italy postponed to October – Padovanews

The Very Best of John Williams, the tour in Italy postponed to October

We announce that the tour with the best of compositions written by John Williams is postponed to October. The new dates:

15.10.22 Florence – Verdi Theater – h.20: 45

16.10.22 Milan – Dal Verme Theater – h.21: 00

17.10.22 Turin – Colosseum Theater – h.21: 00

18.10.22 Brescia – Gran Teatro Morato – h.21: 00

20.10.22 Padua – Gran Teatro Geox – h.21: 00

Previously purchased tickets remain valid while presales will reopen from 3:00 pm on Tuesday 18 January on the Ticketmaster, Ticketone and Fastickets circuits.

The repertoire of the genius of cinematographic music John Williams for the first time in Italy with an orchestra of 70 elements. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, from Schindler‘s List to Indiana Jones, from Superman to Jurassic Park: a musical journey into the myth of John Williams.

Daniel Simon – Producer of the show – e Matthias G. Kendliger – Conductor of 70 musicians – present with ZED !, The best of John Williams live in 5 special events in Italian theaters in October 2022.

Kendlinger and the prestigious K&K Philharmonic with a masterful execution they will lead the Italian spectators on a journey into the fascinating world of Williams. Through space at the speed of light, into the depths of the sea and into the magic of music: an exciting and powerful live concert. John Williams, the most successful film music composer of all time, has worked with legendary directors: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. In his career he has received 5 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 24 Grammys and has been nominated internationally more than 100 times.

Founded by Kendlinger in 2002 the K&K Philarmonic he has played in major European concert halls, such as KKL Luzern, Musikverein in Vienna and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, as well as in Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm; was nominated the best traveling orchestra in Europe, with a musical path of over 100 concerts a year that has already touched 19 countries, more than 130 cities and which has been applauded by over 2,000,000 spectators.

