A great appointment with the music of a true master of composition. In March, in fact, for the first time in Italy, The Very Best of John Williams – Live in Concert is scheduled, the exciting concert that offers the best of compositions written by John Williams, performed by an orchestra of 70 elements.

These are the unmissable dates:

18.03.22 Milan – Dal Verme Theater – h.21: 00 19.03.22

Brescia – Gran Teatro Morato – h.21: 30 20.03.22

Padua – Gran Teatro Geox – h.21: 30 21.03.22 T

orino – Colosseum Theater – h.21: 00 22.03.22

Florence – Verdi Theater – h.20: 45

John Williams is a musician who has now become an icon: his are in fact the soundtracks for films that have now become cult, such as “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter”, “Schindler’s List” and “Indiana Jones,”, “Superman” and “Jurassic Park “. Throughout his career, Williams has worked with legendary directors, from Steven Spielberg to George Lucas., And has received 5 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 24 Grammys.

The concerts offer an exciting musical journey into the powerful atmospheres created by John Williams, dear to so many lovers of great cinema and great music.

Performing the unforgettable pieces of Williams, the 70 elements of the prestigious K&K Philharmonic Orchestra, founded by Matthias G. Kendliger in 2002. The K&K Philarmonic has been named the best traveling orchestra in Europe, with a musical path of over 100 concerts in year that has already reached 19 countries.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone circuits. Tickets already sold are valid for the respective rescheduled evenings.

All information on the website www.zedlive.com