The very classy response from Erling Braut Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo or Ronaldo Nazario. Erling Braut Haaland’s latest response has shown that he is a smart striker who is both safe and off the pitch.

Instead of getting involved in the controversy or starting a discussion, the Norwegian international, who recently became Pep Guardiola’s attacking star at Manchester City, took the opportunity to express his deep love to them both.

Although he may have been more moved by the development of Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Borussia Dortmund player has made it clear that he is also aware of the very unique legacy created by the only player in the history of the Brazil to have won two Ballons d’Or.

“Ronaldo the Brazilian or (Cristiano) Ronaldo the Portuguese? They are both impressive. I can not choose. They are too good for me to pick (just) one.”

Erling’s thinking was not just the result of a neutral attitude. He has praised Cristiano and Ronaldo Nazario in many contexts. The Norwegian has always admired a player like Cr7 for his achievements in the Champions League. Regarding the one nicknamed Ô Fenomeno, he identified him as the attacking partner with whom he would have most liked to share the attack.

