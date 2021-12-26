Tech

The very expensive official wheel of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 is a sight

Fans of driving simulations they welcomed with great attention the news of the arrival of the first official steering wheel designed for PlayStation 5, made in view of Gran Turismo 7 – to be released on March 4th. Of course, the price had also attracted attention, considering that we are talking about a refined and high-end product.

As we told you, in fact, it is a steering wheel Fanatec DD Pro specifically designed for PS5, which also includes pedals to complete your virtual cockpit. The price? Starting from $ 699.95, or to put it simply more than the cost of PS5 itself.

If the figure does not scare you, however, know that new images have just arrived showing the steering wheel up close, published directly by PlayStation.

With a design made in collaboration with Polyphony Digital, famous team behind the series Gran Turismo, this peripheral will be equipped with force feedback and will be scalable, in adjustments, for both novices and simulation experts. It will also have four directional sticks and all the buttons of a regular PlayStation controller, of course.

The pedals will consist of the accelerator and brake made from metal – with the manufacturer claiming they wanted to make them so to ensure reliability and durability over the long haul. They are fully adjustable horizontally and vertically to suit your posture, and the brake offers progressive resistance to feel the weight of your virtual car as you slow down.

Below, all the images published by PlayStation, seen from very close, with the steering wheel that it will be compatible with all major racing titles. We do not yet know, however, if it will also be supported by PC – and obviously it is not reasonable to expect that an official PlayStation account will specify it.

The official wheel of Gran Turismo 7 by Fanatec

In addition to the $ 695.95 base kit, it has been confirmed that you can get the $ 850 one (where we don’t find 5 Nm but 8 Nm), or the one with the improved brake pedal for $ 970.

Gran Turismo 7 is the eagerly awaited new episode of the historic PlayStation-branded automotive saga. The game will be released on both PS4 and PS5 and will allow you to drive a truly generous number of cars. Pending its release, PlayStation is continuing to publish numerous official videos that allow us to taste the asphalt.

Now all that remains is to wait for March – both for the launch of the game and for that of the dedicated Fanatec DD Pro steering wheel.

If you want to take a look at other wheels for your PS5, take a look at Amazon’s proposals.

