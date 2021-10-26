The very few who know that a cult item of clothing is making a comeback in the 70s are already buying it

Sometimes they come back. It’s not just the title of a famous Stephen King collection, it’s also the saying that best suits the world of fashion. Many argue, rightly, of how this is cyclical. Models of the past, reread and revised with a modern interpretation. Some garments don’t finish, they make huge turns and then come back, paraphrasing Antonello Venditti.

Autumn 2021 will make us rediscover a cult of the seventies and eighties. Protagonist of many memorable films. Unforgettable and unforgettable for the generation of the first post-war period, a truly surprising return many years later. There are two icons of American cinema that made him famous. The first is Sylvester Stallone with his Rocky, the second, a few years later, is a very young Tom Cruise in Top Gun. Two famous films that share the same garment: the sheepskin jacket.

Black, without many frills, for a poor Rocky in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. Dark brown and with all the US Navy patches for the handsome Maverick. The mythical warm neck in dirty white wool, a feeling of power in wearing it, synonymous with a macho man and shouldered. If we keep an old photo album, we realize that it has been a cult item for an entire generation, also worn by children. Those few who had kept it in the closet with a hint of nostalgia, can now dust it off with pride.

Without lockdown, it probably would have already had space in the winter of 2020, but the boom is expected for this 2021. The typical combinations of mutton will be seen again in the streets. The finishing that has always contrasted the hair with the leather. In addition to the legendary V-neck even on the coldest days. As if to seal the absolute machismo, which did not need scarves to protect the neck. Colors such as brown and beige will be back in vogue, as well as black stainless steel. There will be the suede variant, another cult of the time.

The very few who know that a cult item of clothing is back in fashion in the 70s are already buying it, but many others will follow. Vintage shops have already been stormed, because “new is certainly nice, but do you want to wear the original one?”. Even online, it is possible to trace old specimens. Some well-known clothing brands have perhaps exaggerated a little by proposing models that are a little kitschy, but what matters is that the sheepskin is back. We will see if, even today, the cinema will be able to create a cult like it happened over thirty years ago.