the very first teaser of Baz Luhrmann’s musical about Elvis Presley

Finally we can take a look at the first images of Elvis, the biopic that Baz Luhrmann dedicated to Elvis Presley and that, due to the pandemic, has suffered many slowdowns, starting with the forced arrest due to the positivity to Covid of Tom Hanks and lady. Today a short teaser of the musical has arrived, which gives us an idea of ​​the film and shows us Austin Butler as the King of rock & roll.

Elvis will arrive exclusively in cinemas, thus avoiding that “hybrid” release (therefore also in streaming) that has damaged several blockbusters so much, starting with Black Widow, and who pushed Christopher Nolan to change flag by switching to Universal.

Luhrmann wrote the screenplay for Elvis together with the usual collaborator Craig Pearce (Ballroom – Dance competition, Moulin Rouge!) And Sam Bromell, to whom we owe a small part of the dialogues de The Great Gatsby. The cast of the film is truly all star and includes, alongside Hanks And Butler, David Wenham And Olivia DeJonge.

The Elvis plot

With Elvis, Baz Luhrmann back to the musical, the genre in which he truly excels, and the hope is that the film will have the same energy and the same brilliant visionary character of the fabulous Moulin Rouge!. The director, whose latest effort was The Great Gatsby, decided to tell the life of Elvis Presley focusing on the complicated professional and human relationship between “The Pelvis” and his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story unfolds over two decades during which Presley he knows success, while America faces a progressive loss of innocence. In the story it will have a fundamental importance Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The Elvis teaser

And we come to the short teaser of Elvis, which lasts about twenty seconds and at the end of which we can read the final release date of the film, set for June 24, 2022 (therefore no longer June 3). The pictures show us Austin Butler almost in profile and especially from behind while he gives us the famous walk by Elvis. His physique is lean and his aura mythical. If you look closely, you can also distinguish, in the group of people walking near the end of the teaser, a Tom Hanks a little chubby.