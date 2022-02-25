The very hard training of Max Verstappen for the new season of Formula 1

The images allow us to understand what it means to be part of Formula 1. And much more, embody one of the main protagonists of the category. The demands to which a pilot who intends to revalidate his status as champion must submit are very high: in the last few hours, the Red Bull RB18 team published a video on its Twitter account showing how it trains Max Verstappen facing a new season and with the firm conviction of defending the scepter against the safe new attacks of Lewis Hamilton.

The video shows the hard training that the Dutchman undergoes, his gestures are a clear example of the difficulty and efforts involved in preparing an F1 driver. He can be seen exercising on power machines (torso, neck) designed for drivers to prepare their bodies against the force of gravity they are exposed to in each race. “No pain, no gain,” said one of the phrases that accompanied the publication.

These types of tasks require a lot of work, since it is not enough for them to have mechanical and technical knowledge of the tool they handle, but also each pilot must be in good physical condition. The gravitational force is decisive, since the pilot’s head together with the helmet can reach 6.5 kilos plus the G force that is generated in curves and braking, this can reach between 30 and 40 kilos, so exercising the neck is essential.

Leg work, especially the left, is another key point. In Formula 1 the force that must be exerted to brake is much greater than that used in a normal vehicle, so these repeated efforts can add up to 80 kilos against the pedal.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during the presentation of the new Red Bull Racing RB18 BRYN LENNON – Red Bull Content Pool

The clothing of the suit plus the helmet makes them reach 50 degrees at the time of the race with a humidity that is around 80%. This causes the driver to lose about 3 kilos of body mass in a single race. To counteract this, what they do is have a strict control of food and resistance training so that the fat levels in the body are low and the body itself has thermoregulation and controls temperature changes.

That’s why Verstappen’s preparation is so hard and nobody wants to waste time. So much so that in the first days of February the RB18 was fully prepared for the first day of pre-season tests scheduled for February 23 in Barcelona. Verstappen and Sergio Pérez already got into the new vehicle during a shakedown, according to information published by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. For this Red Bull used a filming day, during which a maximum of 100 kilometers can be completed on Pirelli demo tyres.