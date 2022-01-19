The very heavy start of Wall Street clogs the stock exchanges and Piazza Affari is weighed down by the collapse of this title

Difficult Tuesday for the European stock exchanges, all of them went badly conditioned by the negative opening of the American stock market. The day had started badly, with the Old Continent indexes in negative since the start of the session. Then the negative start of the US equity markets interrupted a timid recovery. The Milan stock exchange limits the damage, but it could have done better if a stock hadn’t stopped it. The very heavy start of Wall Street spikes the stock exchanges and Piazza Affari is weighed down by the collapse of this stock.

Yet the day looked promising with two positive news from Asia. The Chinese stock exchanges had all closed positively and, even if the Japanese index had closed negatively, encouraging signs came from the Japanese economy. Japan’s industrial production rose 7% in November, reaching a peak of the last forty years. Furthermore, Japan’s Central Bank has raised its inflation estimates for this year to values ​​not seen since 2014.

This news was not enough for the European markets, which started with a steep decline. After less than an hour of trading, the prices were down by about 1%. There has been a recovery attempt since mid-morning, but the hefty opening on Wall Street put an end to the upside. At the end of the session, the Euro Stoxx 50 index fell by 1% and the German stock exchange also recorded a decline of the same extent. The Paris stock exchange suffered a loss of 0.9%, while the London stock market lost 0.6%.

The start of Wall Street was disastrous. At the time of the close of the stock exchanges in Europe, all three major US indices were down heavily. The Dow Jones Index was losing 1.6%, the S&P 500 Index was down 1.8%. But the worst blow came from Nasdaq, down 2.3%. This is why all eyes are now on this index which could decide the fate of the Milan Stock Exchange and the European stock exchanges. Tech stocks have been in serious trouble for a few sessions and these could be the signs of an even deeper decline.

On a very difficult day, Piazza Affari defended itself. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed down 0.7%, but by mid-morning the decline was more than 1%. Prices stopped at 27,483 points. The index would have experienced a minor decline had it not been ballasted by Telecom. The stock ended the session down 3.3% following investors’ doubts that KKR would actually launch a takeover bid on the stock.

