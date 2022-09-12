The very profitable business of buying dollars in CADECA

Buying US dollars in the Cuban Exchange Houses (CADECA) has become a real business to which more people join every day.From one hand to another, as they say in good Cuban, monthly earnings can exceed $60,000.00 CUP, a not insignificant figure. Here we tell you the reality on the subject.

It turns out that from the moment the state sale of US dollars was reported, thousands of Cubans ran towards CADECA. The objective? Buy the established $100.00 USD per day and then resell them on the black market, or informal, as it is called in Cuba today. ANDhe business is bearing more and more fruit if we analyze the unbridled increase in foreign exchange on the street.

One dollar is bought at the Casas de Cambio for approximately $124.00 CUP. Then, it is sold very quickly in person, or through social networks at prices that exceed $150.00 CUP. Round business!

The result of the purchase of $100.00 USD has a cost of $12,400.00 CUP. Afterwards, let’s suppose that they are only sold for $150.00 CUP, to round up, although in reality the figure is already much higher right now.

Taking accounts, easily, this simple operation gives a daily profit of $2,600.00 CUP. This generates income higher than the average monthly salary of a worker on the Island.

But the figures go further. If this currency purchase-sale operation is carried out 26 days a month, from Monday to Saturday, the net profits reach up to $67,600.00 CUP. Amazing, right?

The minimum wage in Cuba today is only $2,100.00 CUP per month. However, those who engage in this business of buying and selling currency on the Island earn 32.19 times more than the state figure established by the Ministry of Labor.