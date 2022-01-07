the very young wife is pregnant

Third child coming for Nicolas Cage. The actor 57 years old, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27 years old, are expecting their first child together. He confirmed this himself in an interview with Page Six, although she has not yet disclosed her gender and expected delivery date. This would be the first child for the very young Shibata, and the press secretary commented a People: “Future parents are thrilled!”

READ ALSO> Nicolas Cage, the shocking revelation: “I don’t consider myself an actor”

Shibata is the actor’s fifth wife of The Family Man. The man, in fact, has already been married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004. A few months after the divorce with Presley, Cage tried again by marrying Alice Kim, from which he separated in 2016. And then again with Erika Koike, from which he filed for divorce after just four days. Shortly after, Cage met Shibata, with whom he married on February 16, 2021. Cage commented: “That’s true, and we are very happy.”

Photo: Nicolas Genin

READ ALSO> Tristan Thompson confirms he has a third child: an apology to Khloe Kardashian

Nicolas Cage already has two children born of previous relationships. The first born, Weston Cage, was born from the relationship with the model Christina Fulton. Weston, born in 1990, is four years older than his father’s current wife. In 2005 the second child arrived, Kal-el, from the relationship with the Asian model Alice Kim. Meanwhile, in 2014, actor Oscar also became the grandfather of Lucian August, son of the eldest son Weston.

READ ALSO> Chiara Ferragni soon aunt: her sister Francesca is expecting a baby

Nicolas Cage son: the story with Riko Shibata

Cage and Shibata they met for the first time a Shiba, Japan. They have never separated since. From what was stated during a podcast by his brother Marc Coppola, it would seem that the actor asked for his bride’s hand through FaceTime, shipping the ring to Japan. “He had left New York to go back to Tokyo, and I was back in Nevada. I haven’t seen her for six months, ”Cage said. “We were very happy together and couldn’t wait to see each other again. So I told her ‘listen, I want to marry you’, and we got engaged on FaceTime ”. Now their family is ready to grow and we can only wish them and the baby all the best.