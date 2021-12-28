the veteran Geoff Frazier accused of sexist and transphobic comments – Nerd4.life

Jessica Gonzales, a former employee of Activision Blizzard, he accused Geoff Frazier, a veteran developer from the Irvine house, of having made sexist and transphobic comments on the Discord server “The Right Wing of Gaming”, where he also shared personal information of some colleagues.

Jessica Gonzales is one of the founders and organizers of the ABetterABK group, which aims to improve working conditions in the Activision Blizzard offices and which, as we reported in recent months, had also given way to a petition to ask for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick. Gonzales claims she was harassed by Frazier and reported him multiple times to Activision Blizzard Human Resources.

“The fact that he was allowed to do what he wanted for so long was unacceptable. I’m sure my report wasn’t the only one,” Gonzales says on Twitter, also accusing Frazier of sharing sensitive information and teasing. interns and transgender staff on the Discord server “The Right Wing of Gaming”.

As we can see in the posts above, Frazier also personally attacked Gonzales on Discord with inelegant comments, to put it mildly, describing her as a person with personality disorders and who uses drugs without a prescription.