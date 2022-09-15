The VI Animal Welfare Awards recognize Father Ángel, the veterinarians of La Palma and Xabat, guide dog of a blind man without hands

This year the Official College of Veterinarians of Madrid (Colvema) celebrates the IV edition of its Animal Welfare Awards with which it recognizes the work of individuals, institutions and animals in promoting the welfare and quality of life of animals and people.

The ceremony will take place this Wednesday, September 21, at the college headquarters and will be led by the journalist and writer Melisa Tuya, editor-in-chief of 20 minutes. The winners this year are Father Ángel and the veterinarians who rescued the animals from the La Palma volcano; the Xabat guide dog It is the animal of 2022 most committed to society.

Colvema has wanted “recognize the respect, love and involvement of Father Angel which, with its actions, always values ​​the role that pets play in society”, they explain in a press release.

They also appreciate to the group of veterinarians of La Palma for his rescue work during the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma”. “Four thousand animals are still alive thanks to their heroic performance”, they affirm from Colvema.

Four thousand animals are still alive thanks to their heroic performance

And finally, the farmer Xabat, that “it has restored the illusion of its owner, Alberto Villalba, the first blind person without hands in the world to have a guide dog”they add.

With the delivery of these awards, the collegiate institution intends to raise public awareness about the importance of animal welfare and their participation in society. “The role that animals play in society is becoming more relevant every day, to the point that today they are not seen as pets, but rather as a member of the family,” explains the president of Colvema, Felipe Vilas.