The vice president of NBC Universal receives her recognition as Honorary Ambassador of SFC 2022 in Valladolid

At the beginning of this year in Cine&Tele we published that Veronica SullivanSenior Vice President and Head of External Affairs for Global Production and State and Local Government at NBCUniversal, was the new Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commissiona recognition he received on May 7 at the City Hall of Valladolid .

Your name adds So to a list containing prestigious people in the global audiovisual industry such as the former United States ambassador to Spain, James Coststhe actresses Aitana Sanchez Gijon Y Emily Bluntthe director of photography, Javier Aguirresarobethe Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and the filmmaker Terry Gilliam.

The event was presided over by Oscar PuenteMayor of Valladolid and president of the Sociedad Mixta de Turismo de Valladolid, a public entity that supports the Valladolid Film Commission, and Carlos Rosadopresident of the Spain Film Commission, the promoter of this initiative, which aims to consolidate a global network of personalities and professionals from the audiovisual ecosystem who, with their support and experience, contribute to highlighting the strengths of Spain as a preferred destination for national and international filming. international.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Luis CuetoDeputy Director General for the Promotion of Business Innovation; James Costs Y Javier Aguirresarobeoutstanding personalities with this distinction, in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Spain Film Commission recognizes with this mention the professional career of Veronica Sullivan, his accredited experience and his relevant role in a prestigious company such as NBCUniversal. The appointment, which was announced at the last edition of FITUR SCREEN, will allow the consolidation of a framework of stable and positive relations between the North American and Spanish audiovisual industries, generating new opportunities to promote the positioning of our country as “European Audiovisual Hub” more attractive and competitive.