The vice that Scarlett Johansson had such a hard time leaving

Scarlett Johansson is living its best moment. In addition to being a part of her challenging and career-enhancing projects, she also enjoys the beautiful family she has raised. The interpreter is the mother of two children, whom she protects and loves madly.

And although she is a woman who hides her private life under lock and key, she recently dared to talk about a vice that it was part of her life for several years and that she hopes it will not be part of her children’s lives.

Scarlett Johansson and the vice with which she fought for years. (Source: Instagram – scarlettjohanssonworld)

The vice that Scarlett Johansson fought to abandon

Like many young people, the actress became addicted to cigarette when he was in his teens. In this way, when he was 15 years old he began to smoke together with some of his friends and became a vice which was present for much of his life.

Too many times she tried to leave him, but she always came back to him. Finally, he tried even harder when his first daughter came into his life. The little girl was born in 2012 under the name of Rose Dorothy Dauriac and is the result of the relationship that the star had with the French journalist Romain Dauriac.

In some interviews, he had revealed that he smoked less and less. Her intention was to abandon this vice completely, since she disliked the idea that her daughter smelled tobacco on her. Therefore, after several years of trying and struggling, finally Scarlett Johansson was able to give up cigarettes and opt for a much healthier life.

Recently, the interpreter was in the company of drew Barrymore and was encouraged to answer questions about his family life. During the chat, she revealed that she doesn’t want any of his children to copy her old smoking habit. Let’s remember that she, in addition to Rose, is also Cosmo’s mother.

The little one came into her life last year, and is the result of her current romance with Colin Jost. For the former Marvel actress, it is important to set a good example for her two children, who are still going through a very young age. However, the interpreter is already thinking about the future and what could happen.

In said interview, the actress opened up and revealed that she is “very embarrassed” to admit that she ever smoked in her life: “My daughter may have asked me this before. I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m very embarrassed. I just I don’t want her to think that I ever thought smoking was cool. She’s banned from it.”

At the same time, she also joked about this situation that worries her so much. In this way, Scarlett Johansson You think that telling your daughter not to smoke may encourage her to eventually do so. She therefore hopes that she never realizes that she ever did and that everything goes just as she has planned. did you know this vice of the actress?

