the Vicenza brings Italy back to the podium after …

A Vicenza on the podium a New York. Trial to be framed for the athlete of Eritrean origin Eyob Faniel (Gold Flames) third at the finish line of the 50th edition of the Big Apple marathon that took place this morning (in the afternoon in Italy). The blue, followed by Claudio Berardelli, finished in 2h09’52 ” (best Italian performance of 2021) after being in the lead for eighteen kilometers before being resumed at 29th. Faniel holds in the final and takes third place. Victory for Kenyan Albert Korir in 2h08’22 ”, in front of Moroccan Mohamed El Aaraby in 2h09’06 ”.

An Italian marathon runner thus returns to the podium of the most prestigious marathon on the planet after twenty-four years from the third place of Stefano Baldini in 1997, and twenty-five years after the success, the last victory of a European marathon runner in New York, by Giacomo Leone. Faniel is also the first European marathon runner to finish in the top three in New York in the past decade, an enterprise within the enterprise. Again, Faniel is the seventh Italian marathon runner to hit the New York podium, after Pizzolato (winner in 1984 and 1985), Poli and Leone (winners), and again DeMadonna, Bettiol and Baldini, the last to succeed in the feat.

The 28-year-old from Vicenza from the Fiamme Oro, leading the marathon together with the Moroccan El Aaraby for eighteen kilometers and resumed at the 29th, was amazing. The couple accumulated an advantage of over 50 ” in the passage of the half marathon in 1h03’57 ”. At the 29th kilometer, Kenyans Albert Korir and Kibiwott Kandie, world record holder of half marathon and rookie on distance, returned under the belt, with the first one who managed to establish himself.

In the race female the favorite and Olympic champion triumphs in Sapporo, the Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir (2h22’39 ”), protagonist of the decisive action just under a kilometer from the finish with a lightning change of frequencies. Second the other Kenyan Viola Cheptoo Lagat, making her debut on 42 km, in 2h22’44 ”, third the Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh in 2h22’52 ”. Fourth was the American Olympic bronze Molly Seidel in 2h24’42 ”.

In the category wheelchair male success with a very large margin of Swiss Marcel Hug in 1h31’24 ” to the fourth success after the double by the American Romanchuk, who aimed for the consecutive trio, today third in 1h38’22 ” also preceded by the British David Weir (1h38’01 ”). In the category wheelchair women, the Australian Madison de Rozario, Paralympic gold, wins in 1h51’01 ” over the favorites Tatyana McFadden (1h53’59 ”) and Manuela Schar (1h54’02 ”).