The vicious circle that damages the climate

There is a vicious circle that damages the climate and beyond: everyone is aware of it but no one wants to face it, much less stop it. Its mechanism is perfect in its perversion and always leads to the same identical results. On the basis of reports that often only have scientific names, the young people, with the support of media alarmism, take to the streets to ask for amazing actions from the States. The leaders of the countries, so as not to appear “unambitious” and instead be counted in the forum of “good”, they make excessive promises, knowing that they will never be able to keep them. To stem the discontent generated by failure to act and curb disillusionment, always on the wings of editorials and demonstrations, the States make new promises, even more improbable than the previous ones, and so on.

The COP26 objective was unrealistic

If it weren’t for this vicious circle, environmentalists might as well define the Cop26 quite a success. There was a (vague) agreement against deforestation, one against methane, another to reduce the use of coal, yet another to accelerate the advent of the electric car and even one (to the downside) between the US and China. In the final report it is not written that coal must be “eliminated”, it is true, but it says that it “must be reduced”. Furthermore, promises of CO2 reductions, even from major greenhouse gas emitters, have never been higher. So why is there so much talk of bankruptcy?

Because the goal was absolutely unrealistic. To contain the global temperature rise to 2100 within 1.5 degrees – experts tell us – the world should emit “just” 25 billion tons of CO2 in 2030. Compared to 52 billion tons in 2019, this means a reduction of more than 50 percent in just nine years. If we consider that China alone issues 14 billion and does not foresee any reductions before 2030, it is clear to anyone that the target cannot be achieved.

The US already renounces the climate agreement

But there are shouts from all sides that we must do more and sooner, without realizing that rhetoric detached from reality can only cause damage. Proof of this can be found in the words spoken at the end of COP26 by John Kerry, appointed by Joe Biden as US climate envoy.

Commenting on the final communiqué of the Glasgow climate conference, which expects states to improve their CO2 reduction promises by the end of next year, he stated that it is very “unlikely” that the US will do so given that already there ‘commitment this year will be difficult to meet. “So you go beyond the limits,” he said of the understanding that he himself helped to write, according to Wall Street Journal. But, one wonders, then why didn’t he change it? What is the purpose of fueling this vicious circle?

Rich against poor

There is another curious aspect that will be discussed again next November in Egypt at Cop27, yet another “last chance” to save the planet. If it is true that CO2 emissions are destroying the world, as the G20 countries themselves seem to claim, it is understandable that in Glasgow the states that are suffering the most from the consequences of climate change they asked to the great of the Earth to be compensated.

By developing your economy and your industries, it is the accusation, you have polluted the planet by causing our problems: now you have to pay us hard cash. To their request, the rich countries responded spades because, they argued, we had every right to grow and seek the well-being of our peoples. The reasoning is flawless but clashes with the idea that the industrial development of the West is leading to the extinction of the human species (remember the warning of Frankie the UN dinosaur?).

Less promises, more “South Africa model”

Therefore, the more leaders at UN conferences set unrealistic goals, the less they will be able to demonstrate that they are actually trying to improve the environment with initiatives that, in hindsight, are unprecedented in history. Catastrophic rhetoric is not good for negotiations, it only feeds inadmissible claims.

Instead of complaining, young environmentalists should look with interest for example to the agreement between the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and South Africa: the former will finance the African country with 8.5 billion to abandon coal, which generates 90% of its electricity, faster and replace old polluting power plants with renewable energy. Hopefully, 20-30 billion tons of CO2 less will be released into the atmosphere over the next 20 years. Maybe it won’t save the planet, but it will do better for the environment than a thousand unfulfilled because unrealizable promises.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa