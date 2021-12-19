the victims rise to six

The sixth victim of the Hillcrest Primary School bouncy castle tragedy is 11-year-old Chace Harrison, one of the children who was seriously injured.

More pain adds to the tragedy of the Hillcrest Primary School bouncy castle in Australia. One of the children admitted to the hospital died in the past few hours, bringing the number of children who died as a result of being pregnant last Friday to six during a party in the city of Devenport, Tasmania. The victim is 11-year-old Chace Harrison, one of the children who was seriously injured and was transported to hospital by helicopter. His condition was immediately judged desperate and despite every effort on the part of the doctors, the child died on Sunday without ever regaining consciousness. The news was the same Tasmanian police who are investigating the tragedy. “It is with my heart torn with pain that I have to confirm that an 11-year-old boy died in the hospital this afternoon,” the police spokesman explained.

“We are working tirelessly with all interested parties to ensure that the investigation is completed as a matter of priority,” added the police spokesman, explaining that “The priority will be to listen to all witnesses, collect and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including patterns and weather conditions at the time of the accident “. Given the amount of work, the local police will be assisted by detectives from other Australian states. However, the investigation will be long. “It is critical that we do not anticipate any results until all evidence has been gathered and the investigation has been completed. This will allow the coroner to determine the findings based on all available evidence and facts, “he added.

“I am sure that all citizens share with me the deep sadness and anguish for the death of little Chace Harrison, another child involved in this terrible tragedy … we all feel this loss as terrible” said the prime minister of Tasmania. stating that the government will continue to provide all possible support to those affected by the accident and urged everyone to seek psychological help when needed. Little Chace joins the others. five other small victims of the bouncy castle accident, two 12-year-old boys and two 11- and 12-year-old girls, Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart and Jye Sheehan. All final year students celebrating the last day of the 2021 school year.

There will be no Green Pass for children aged 5 to 11

Two more children now remain in the hospital, they too are in conditions considered serious by the doctors, while for a third child who was hospitalized the injuries were less serious and he was discharged in the past few hours and is convalescing at home. According to what has been ascertained so far, all of them were on top of the bouncy castle when it was blown away, possibly by the wind, and were thrown into the air at high speed before crashing violently to the ground.