“The victory against Atlético de Madrid has double value”

In his second game in charge of Mallorca, the Mexican Javier Aguirre won a victory against Atlético that helped him get out of the relegation zone

The Mexican coach Majorca, Javier Aguirrestated after the victory (1-0) in Son Moix, that “the victory against Atletico Madrid It has double value.

The Majorca provisionally comes out of relegation by adding 29 points, 1 more than the Cadizequipment that marks the border of salvation.

“He has won over a great rival who always plays very seriously and who is fighting in the Champions League with the (Manchester Cityand that gives double value to the victory in a match with very few occasions, in which we were fortunate that on this occasion the penalty (marked by the Kosovar Vedat Muriqi) fell on our side,” said the “Basque” in allusion to the maximum foul that defeated his team last day in Getafe.

Aguirre He highly valued the importance of the three points. “The players have removed a very large slab today, which is undermining you (due to the seven consecutive losses). They will go home very happy to see their families and they enjoyed a couple of beers.”

Javier Aguirre got his first victory with Mallorca, against Atlético de Madrid. Getty Images

He specified that he had “loved” the response of the public and that he enjoyed seeing “women and children” in the stands.

“The experience (of making my debut on the bench in front of the fans) has been fantastic. I looked up and was delighted. The people were very involved with the team, not only because of the goal, but also throughout the game cheering and with flags. That many women and children are seen in the field, really, is something that attracts a lot of attention because the seed of Majorcanism is being sown”, he valued.

Regarding the options of Majorca in the fight for permanence, Aguirre he said his team “is there”.

“There are 7 games left, we are there and we depend on ourselves. We are going to try and we are absolutely convinced that we are going to achieve it”, remarked the “Basque“.