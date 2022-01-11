News

The victory of Zahara Hamadi

Zahara Hamadi she has left behind the horrors of her land. The manager of the Maffioli Hotel Institute in Castelfranco Veneto, Nicola Zavattiero, has tailored a scholarship program for herRead on the newspaper

The victory of Zahara Hamadi: from the Afghan hell to new life in Italy

Zahara Hamadi has left the horrors of her homeland behind. The manager of the Maffioli Hotel Institute in Castelfranco Veneto, Nicola Zavattiero, has tailored a program for her …







