The victory of Zahara Hamadi: from the Afghan hell to new life in Italy (Tuesday 11 January 2022)

Zahara Hamadi she has left behind the horrors of her land. The manager of the Maffioli Hotel Institute in Castelfranco Veneto, Nicola Zavattiero, has tailored a scholarship program for her Read on the newspaper

Zahara Hamadi has left the horrors of her homeland behind. The manager of the Maffioli Hotel Institute in Castelfranco Veneto, Nicola Zavattiero, has tailored a program for her …

