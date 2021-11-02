the video at full throttle

A Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Lamborghini Huracan EVO competed in a drag race. The video of the acceleration race.

It’s time for a challenge between two excellences of Italian motoring. In fact, one Ferrari F8 Tributo it’s a Lamborghini Huracan EVO they challenged each other in a quarter mile race. These two models represent the avant-garde of the two manufacturers.

To highlight its qualities there are, first of all, the technical specifications, for both very, very high, the result of a great work done by both parties on every aspect, in order to maximize performance.

Ferrari F8 Tributo vs Lamborghini Huracan EVO: the video of the challenge

According to the data provided by the Maranello company, the F8 Tribute owns a motor 3.9-liter V8, capable of delivering 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque. Furthermore, even the aerodynamics have been treated in detail by the Cavallino engineers, who have adopted ad hoc solutions to optimize the load. Therefore, the performance are a natural consequence: top speed of 340 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds.

But the Huracan EVO certainly not far behind. In fact, this one Lamborghini it is the final result of a process that lasted years of perfecting the characteristics and performances already found in previous models. Aerodynamics and low weight are among its major strengths, accompanied by a high-capacity engine: a 5.2-liter V10 that delivers 640 hp of power and a torque of 600 Nm. speed peak exceeds 325 km / h, while theacceleration 0 to 100 is covered in 2.9 seconds, the same time as its rival in this drag race.

Therefore, there would be all the requirements for an exhilarating challenge, even if for one of the two supercar the outcome is not what one would expect. Therefore, all that remains is to see the video of the challenge offered by the organizer DragTimes.

To lose on this occasion is the Lamborghini, which receives a burning defeat. In fact, to cover the quarter mile, the Huracan itself took over 11 seconds in both heats of the race, while the Ferrari only 10.4, thus winning this special comparison in the name of “Made in Italy” .