The video between Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp that went viral in the middle of the trial

In the midst of the legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a video reappeared on social networks where actress Dakota Johnson is seen consulting the actor for one of the most serious injuries mentioned in the trial.

Recall that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, demanding compensation of 50 million dollars. The latter, due to an article that the Aquaman actress wrote in The Washington Post, where she accuses him of domestic violence. In turn, she countersued him for $100 million.

While the televised trial is ongoing, a sequence where Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp are seen sitting next to each other at a panel at the 72nd Venice Film Festival to promote the film Black Mass in 2015 went viral on social media.

The sequence shows that Johnson apparently asks Depp what happened to one of his fingers that is bandaged. Apparently, the actor answers with a joke because he sees them both laughing. Then, the artist settles into his chair, which some interpreted as a gesture of discomfort, while Dakota seemed worried.

Recall that among the evidence presented at trial, Depp indicated that during an argument in 2015, Amber Heard cut part of his finger with a bottle of vodka.

It was like this that in the middle of the aforementioned trial, some fans rescued the video by spreading it on networks such as YouTube and Twitter. Likewise, some musicalized versions of the sequence emerged on Tiktok.