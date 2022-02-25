The video call between Ricky Martin and Adamari López that went viral

The singer Ricky Martin 50 years old continues with his international tour that began at the end of 2021 and that this year will take him to different stages in Latin America. He has now just arrived in Mexico but at the same time maintains permanent contact with his fans through social networks.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

only on Instagram Ricky Martin He accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes and while he works he shares for them. The interpreter of ‘Pegate’ publishes for them photos of his best looks, his travels, his friends and also the family he formed with Jwan Yosef.

What’s more Ricky Martin He is very active on Tik Tok and a few days ago he shared a model video so that his fans can simulate a call with him. Then he replied to the messages and the imitations in his Instagram stories as a thank you to everyone who got caught up in his idea.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

It was in this context that Ricky Martin discovered his most famous admirer: Adamari Lopez. The driver who is also very popular on social networks joined this kind of challenge and simulated a call with the singer who left her more than seven million followers delighted.

“I love ‘talking’ to Ricky! Do you want me to tell him something?” she wrote. Adamari Lopez in the social network of the camera and along with it he shared the popular video in which he greets him while he is walking on the beach that went viral in a few minutes due to the popularity of both figures.