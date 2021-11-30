the video concept signed by Let’s Go Digital

In the long months of waiting that preceded the official reveal of PlayStation 5, the Let’s Go Digital team made itself known internationally through the careful creation of potential renderings of the new hardware.

Now that PlayStation 5 has been available – net of stock shortages – for over a year, the Dutch portal tries to give another taste of the future. Thanks to the renderings made with great detail by Jermaine Smit, Let’s Go Digital it opens a window of reflection on any PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Pro.

Both hardware are the protagonists of the dedicated video that you find at the opening of this news, and through which the creator Jermain Smit presents the essential characteristics. In imagining the hypothetical consoles, the author has kept the traditional white color for PlayStation 5 Slim, while for PlayStation 5 Pro a Black Edition was also imagined. What do you think of these two new branded creations Let’s Go Digital?

Obviously, we reiterate it, we are talking about simple style exercises, since Sony never officially announced the intention to produce a PS5 Slim or a PS5 Pro. Looking back over what the company has achieved in the past, especially with the most recent PS4, it may in any case be interesting to reflect on what the two hardware could possibly bring again.