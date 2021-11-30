Tech

the video concept signed by Let’s Go Digital

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

In the long months of waiting that preceded the official reveal of PlayStation 5, the Let’s Go Digital team made itself known internationally through the careful creation of potential renderings of the new hardware.

Now that PlayStation 5 has been available – net of stock shortages – for over a year, the Dutch portal tries to give another taste of the future. Thanks to the renderings made with great detail by Jermaine Smit, Let’s Go Digital it opens a window of reflection on any PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Pro.

Both hardware are the protagonists of the dedicated video that you find at the opening of this news, and through which the creator Jermain Smit presents the essential characteristics. In imagining the hypothetical consoles, the author has kept the traditional white color for PlayStation 5 Slim, while for PlayStation 5 Pro a Black Edition was also imagined. What do you think of these two new branded creations Let’s Go Digital?

Obviously, we reiterate it, we are talking about simple style exercises, since Sony never officially announced the intention to produce a PS5 Slim or a PS5 Pro. Looking back over what the company has achieved in the past, especially with the most recent PS4, it may in any case be interesting to reflect on what the two hardware could possibly bring again.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

From Resident Evil Village to House of Ashes: 5 horror games for Halloween – Everyeye Videogames

4 weeks ago

Black Friday has started with lots of discounts on the best video games!

2 weeks ago

The most discounted, the best sellers: here is the best of the Black Friday Week Amazon, while stocks last (better hurry up)!

1 week ago

15-minute gameplay video coming, date and time of the presentation – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button