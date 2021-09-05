the video drives fans crazy

Billie Eilish has announced the release of her docufilm through an animated video in which she appears aboard a sparkling supercar

Back to basics, that’s how we could define the new album by Billie Eilish “Happier than Ever”. As well as her debut album in 2019, the new album takes place inside the head of the young American singer, who tries to sing about her emotions and the discomforts that her success is causing her. From the torment caused by the stalkers to those of the paparazzi who leave no respite to the young pop star, the album recorded with his brother Finneas it is an introspective journey, characterized by the usual slow pace of his songs. But that’s not all: the album is also at the center of a docu-film, “Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever – Love Letter to Los Angeles “, who sees the singer walking around the streets of Los Angeles at the wheel of one Porsche.

Billie Eilish presents the new docufilm: the video on the famous supercar

Hollywood Bowl, the name of the location alone brings to mind many legendary concerts, such as that of Beatles from which their first official live album The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl was born, winner of many awards including a platinum record. And this is where, after whizzing through the streets of Los Angeles aboard a Porsche, the docufilm of Billie Eilish. The video that sees its animated version aboard the well-known German supercar in which it announced the official release sent fans on social networks into a tailspin, who couldn’t wait to watch it. It is not the first time that the singer appears on board a Porsche, already appeared in the official video of “Everything i wanted” published in early 2020.

Here is the video published by the American pop star: