The video for the love of cinema that only a generation understands

‘Any past time was better’ says the popular saying that, in reality, is one of the most personal that exists. Because neither your past, nor that of the neighbor or that of your parents will be exactly the same as yours. Feeling that another moment of your life was better will depend on what you yearn for, on that memory that makes you smile when you remember it with nostalgia. However, there is a video that unites us in the same memory in unison.

One that connects us with the same feeling of longing for past youth, united by something as universal as cinema. But that only one generation can understand.

As you can see, the video reviews the arrival of different Hollywood stars at events and red carpets throughout the 1980s and 1990s, provoking the visual impact through the review of figures in full youth and professional rise, who starred in films that marked to a whole generation of moviegoers. Faces that we saw dozens of times on the big screen, creating a legion of new lovers of the seventh Hollywood art, leaving a mark on the collective memory of the world. Whatever your language, race or culture. Those people simply connect us with the same deep imprint that cinema leaves.

to the sound of Forever Young‘, that hymn to the rebellious and eternal youth of Alphaville, we revive the glamor of the mecca of cinema by the hand of Sigourney Weaver in the best years of the saga Alien; either Mel Gibson in his stage of heartthrob and magnet of the box office. The couple formed by Bruce Willis Y Demi Mooreor that very young Tom Hanks that he had no idea of ​​the classics that his future held.

Julia Roberts parading that natural beauty that conquered the screen for a whole decade, robin-williams, Kim Basinger, Tom Cruise beside Nicole Kidman and those beautiful wild curls that she now only airs through the most homemade photos that she posts on Instagram. patrick swayze, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster either Robert Downey Jr. when he was known as one of the promises of his generation for Chaplin. A little Elijah Wood or that Antonio Banderas newcomer to Hollywood. And so many more.

But all with the common denominator of having been stars of an era in which we went to the cinema en masse, that the films filled the theaters without the need to follow the unique parameters of the blockbuster. Faces that framed the innocence of an era without social networks or so much information at our fingertips. When the stars were that, unattainable figures hidden behind the veil of fame.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 26: Actress Julia Roberts attends the 62nd Annual Academy Awards on March 26, 1990 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Music Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

They all left their mark on us in their own way. With one, two or twenty films through an entire generation of viewers who paid tickets to see them on the big screen, secured secondarily with their works adorning the shelves of those unforgettable refuges that were the video stores. Perhaps you were already an adult at that time, or a teenager as was my case, but, without a doubt, we are part of that same generation that reacts to this video with the same feelings of longing. Either because of the past youth that they represent or because of the nostalgia for another era.

Figures that were as young as we were, illustrating memories of a time long gone. For them and for us. An era that identifies each one of us in its own way and of which they are a part through the direct connection with cinema. The video spreads a level of longing that only those of us who experienced the cinema of that time and felt the presence of these figures in our cinephile formation, can feel.

The new generations will recognize them but it is impossible for them to feel the same. They will already feel it when in thirty or forty years they see the juvenile videos of Zendaya or Tom Holland. Or not. Perhaps when they remember viral videos of anonymous characters that went around the world or the most danced Tik Toks. Not the cinema.

