the video for which the “cancellation” of the actress and director was requested for her controversial sayings

The controversy around Do not worry honey, the second film as director of Olivia Wilde, just added a new and controversial chapter. After the actress claimed that she had fired actor Shia LaBeouf for his “fighting energy” and to protect the film’s protagonist, Florence Pugh, the interpreter came out to deny her providing the publication Variety mails as proof that he was the one who resigned, even though she wanted to keep him involved in the movie.

LaBeouf dropped out of the project, and so Wilde hired his partner, the musician Harry Styles. In the last few hours, the situation worsened when the video that Shia sent to Variety was leaked in which the director looks very badly and quickly went viral. The anger she provoked was such that the cancellation of Jason Sudeikis’s ex was requested on Twitter.

In the clip in question, sent by Wilde to LaBefouf, she can be heard begging him not to leave the project and calling Pugh (whom she condescendingly calls “Miss Flo”) unprofessional, thus contradicting her earlier statements, in which he boasted about how much he had protected her from Shia’s attitudes.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this, and I’m devastated too, and I want to work it out,” Wilde begins in the video. “You know, I think this could be a wake-up call for ‘Miss Flo,’ and I’d like to know if you’re open to giving this a go with me, with us. If she really commits, if you put your mind and your heart into this, at this point and if you can make amends, what do you think? There is hope? Will you tell me?”, the director is clearly heard saying, in an attempt to keep LaBeouf from leaving the film, regardless of Florence’s alleged complaints about her discomfort.

In parallel, Pugh reduced his work commitments with the film and, through his spokesmen, assured that he will “severely limit” the press linked to the project, although he will attend the premiere at the Venice Festival, where Do not worry honey will have its premiere. In Argentina it can be seen on September 22 in commercial theaters.

“I quit”: Shia LaBeouf’s word

In his interview with Variety, Wilde elaborated on how he had disaffected the actor from his production. “I say this as someone who is a huge fan of his work: his process was not adequate to the ethics that I demand in my productions. He has a procedure that, in a way, seems to require combative energy and I do not. I believe that creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and cast to protect them.”

In addition, he alluded to the complaint of psychological, emotional and sexual abuse filed by the singer and former partner of LaBeaouf, FKA Twigs. “After this happened, things came to light that worried me a lot in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was an energy that would serve as a great support. Especially in a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.” he pointed. Finally, she had a few words for the interpreter: “I wish you health and evolution, because I believe in restorative justice.”

Upon reading his statements, Shia came out to deny them with evidence. In the text, LaBeouf quotes a message he claims to have sent to the film’s director: “I’m a little confused about the reasons I got fired. You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” she remarked. And she added: “I was never fired. It is not the truth, so I humbly ask, as a person with an eye to making things right, that the speech be corrected to the best of its ability.”

The conflict between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and the controversial film

Although in the last few hours it was confirmed, through Florence’s statement, that the relationship with Wilde was never optimal, rumors have been circulating for weeks.

The versions arose when Pugh timidly advertised the feature film on his networks, something he doesn’t usually do with other projects. To this was added her curious silence to two recent publications that Wilde dedicated exclusively to her.

What aroused the most suspicion, however, was how the actress refused to provide quotes to Variety’s (now infamous) Wilde interview about Do not worry honey, referring to “work commitments”. In this way, her word is not part of the coverage made by the publication of the film in which she stars, but that of Styles.

The origin of Pugh’s anger was explained by a TikTok user, @clairenotdanes, who is close to a person who worked on the production of the film. “The biggest rumor I’ve heard in general, and which also allegedly came from the production assistants who worked on the set [es que] that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing.“, revealed.

Wilde has been in a relationship with the singer for a year and a half and, according to the testimony spread on the networks, he would not have been able to draw a limit in the workplace. The filmmaker and the artist would have created an unprofessional atmosphere that was not to the liking of the protagonist of Midsummer. Still, Pugh’s upset seems to have started much earlier, when LaBeouf was involved with the film. Undoubtedly, the way Wilde refers to her in her video only added fuel to the fire.