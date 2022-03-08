The video game “F1 Manager 2022” – Formula 1 is coming

Aspiring Formula 1 managers, your time may have come. Not so much in the literal sense of the term, but at least from the gaming point of view. Formula 1 has indeed announced the arrival of the new game in the summer F1 Manager for the next four years. It is a new managerial developed with Frontier Developmentswhich will be distinguished from F1 Clash as provided for consoles and PCs.

F1 Manager 2022 it will be released for Xbox One, Series S | X, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as on PC via Steam. It will allow players to become the team principal of a team of their choice, offering them the possibility of managing a team entirely, from factory operations to race strategies.

“We have worked closely with Formula 1 to deliver a truly authentic experience, and it has provided us with broad access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do so.Frontier CEO David Braben said. “We believe this is the beginning of something specialwe can’t wait to bring F1 Manager 2022 to players in the summer of 2022“.