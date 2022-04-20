The video game industry grows in Spain: It generated almost 1.8 billion euros in 2021

The Spanish Videogames Association (AEVI) has published its traditional Yearbook of the video game industry in Spaina document that seeks to carry out a complete x-ray of the sector in our country, both in terms of sales and income as well as in terms of the public, development and esports. At a general level, taking a look at this report we can conclude that The Spanish video game industry has grown in 2021since in practically all aspects it has registered better data than in the previous year.

The Spanish industry has entered more in 2021 than in 2020

It is something that is very clear at the income level, since in 2021 the video game industry invoiced in Spain a total of 1,795 million euros, a figure that represents a growth of 2.75% compared to the figure for 2020 (which was 1,747 million euros). Most of that amount was provided by sales on-line, a sector that despite having entered 913 million euros has suffered a decrease of 4.59% compared to the previous year. Physical sales, despite having contributed less (882 million euros), have experienced a growth of 11.64% compared to 2020 data.

The sale of video games led billing in 2021, above consoles, accessories and subscriptions

If we refine a little more, we observe that in the sale on-line it has been the purchase of applications that has led the singing voice in 2021 with a turnover of 457 million euros (3.6% more than the previous year), while the platforms on-line have fallen by 26.5% registering 379 million euros during the past year. Subscriptions to online gaming services, such as PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold, have entered a total of 77 million euros in Spain, although there is no data from previous years with which to compare this figure.

In the physical salevideo games were also the ones that contributed the most: the sale of software reached 397 million euros in Spain throughout 2021, 22.53% more than it generated the previous year. The hardware It has also registered a growth of 11.7% reaching an income of 353 million euros, while the sale of accessories fell by 12% with a total of 132 million euros invoiced.

Despite the increase in turnover, unit sales fell in 2021

The funny thing is that in unit sales, data has been worse than last year’s: 6,948,452 video games were sold in 2021 compared to 8,271,866 that were sold in 2020, which is 16.8% less; There has also been a drop in video consoles compared to the previous year, with 1,017,642 machines sold in 2021 compared to 1,052,503 that were sold in 2020 (3.3% less). The largest drop is found in accessories and hybrid toys, which have registered 19.2% less because 3,589,939 units were sold in 2021 compared to 4,447,618 in 2020.

In addition to all these billing data, the AEVI Yearbook also includes the best-selling video games in Spain in 2021. In the report we find two lists, the best-selling new releases during the year and the best-selling games of 2021 in general, regardless of whether they were released last year or not. You can see both lists below:

Top 20 best-selling new releases from Spain in 2021

FIFA 22 SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY SHINY DIAMOND POKMON JUST DANCE 2022 POKMON GLITTER PEARL THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: SKYWARD SWORD HD FAR CRY 6 MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS NBA 2K22 RATCHET & CLANK: A DIMENSION APART F1 2021 RESIDENT EVIL 8: VILLAGE PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE FORTNITE – MINT LEGENDS PACK METROID DREAD CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD MONSTER HUNTER RISE MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MIITOPIA DESTRUCTION ALLSTARS

Top 20 best-selling games in Spain in 2021