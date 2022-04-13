The video game industry has already raised 200 million dollars for the victims of the war in Ukraine
Since the invasion of Ukraine began, several gaming companies have been forced to reassess their position with Russia. With each passing day, Russia faces increasing international isolation, and as a result, these companies are feeling more and more pressure to distance themselves from the Kremlin.
Those who survive have to seek shelter and help, and that is where the various donations to humanitarian institutions that reach the victims come in. The video game industry is against the Russian invasionas we have shown several times in many notes that we release, and has raised a lot of money with donations, totaling $190 million so far.
Many developers have made their position clear and help in favor of Ukrainians who are suffering. While some have done it through campaigns, such as 11 Bit Studios, who donated the profits made in a week from the sales of their game, This War of Mine.
Below you can see all the companies in the industry that have donated money to humanitarian funds in Ukraine:
|Business
|donations
|Epic Games + Microsoft
|144,000,000
|Humble Bundle
|20,736,000
|necrosoft
|6,370,000
|RiotGames
|5,400,000
|Embracer Group
|5,000,000
|Sony
|2,000,000
|Supercell
|1,634,000
|wargaming
|1,000,000
|Moon Active
|1,000,000
|11Bit Studios
|850,000
|bandai namco
|850,000
|Unity
|623,000
|Koch Media
|500,000
|koei-tecmo
|500,000
|Plarium
|500,000
|Playrix
|500,000
|Square Enix
|500,000
|Facepunch
|500,000
|ActivisionBlizzard
|300,000
|CD Projekt Red
|242,000
|People Can Fly
|235,000
|QLOC
|234,000
|Techland
|225,000
|Ubisoft
|223,000
|Pokemon Company
|200,000
|Zynga
|200,000
|Niantec
|200,000
|Bungie
|120,000
|I.O.Interactive
|100,000
|Digital Extremes
|100,000
|funcom
|100,000
|Hinterland
|99,000
|Wired Productions
|75,000
|RemedyEntertainment
|55,000
|Hi-Rez
|50,000
|SCS-Software
|22,100
|Eurogamer
|14,000
As the list itself shows, Epic Games and Microsoft alone are responsible for more than half of that $195 million figure.
The Russian gaming market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, but with all the sanctions imposed, various studios shutting down their services in the country, it is highly unlikely that this figure will ever exist. In addition to game studios, technology giants such as AMD and Intel have announced the end of their negotiations on Russian territory.