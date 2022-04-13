The video game industry has already raised 200 million dollars for the victims of the war in Ukraine

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, several gaming companies have been forced to reassess their position with Russia. With each passing day, Russia faces increasing international isolation, and as a result, these companies are feeling more and more pressure to distance themselves from the Kremlin.

Those who survive have to seek shelter and help, and that is where the various donations to humanitarian institutions that reach the victims come in. The video game industry is against the Russian invasionas we have shown several times in many notes that we release, and has raised a lot of money with donations, totaling $190 million so far.

Many developers have made their position clear and help in favor of Ukrainians who are suffering. While some have done it through campaigns, such as 11 Bit Studios, who donated the profits made in a week from the sales of their game, This War of Mine.

Below you can see all the companies in the industry that have donated money to humanitarian funds in Ukraine:

Business donations Epic Games + Microsoft 144,000,000 Humble Bundle 20,736,000 necrosoft 6,370,000 RiotGames 5,400,000 Embracer Group 5,000,000 Sony 2,000,000 Supercell 1,634,000 wargaming 1,000,000 Moon Active 1,000,000 11Bit Studios 850,000 bandai namco 850,000 Unity 623,000 Koch Media 500,000 koei-tecmo 500,000 Plarium 500,000 Playrix 500,000 Square Enix 500,000 Facepunch 500,000 ActivisionBlizzard 300,000 CD Projekt Red 242,000 People Can Fly 235,000 QLOC 234,000 Techland 225,000 Ubisoft 223,000 Pokemon Company 200,000 Zynga 200,000 Niantec 200,000 Bungie 120,000 I.O.Interactive 100,000 Digital Extremes 100,000 funcom 100,000 Hinterland 99,000 Wired Productions 75,000 RemedyEntertainment 55,000 Hi-Rez 50,000 SCS-Software 22,100 Eurogamer 14,000

As the list itself shows, Epic Games and Microsoft alone are responsible for more than half of that $195 million figure.

The Russian gaming market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, but with all the sanctions imposed, various studios shutting down their services in the country, it is highly unlikely that this figure will ever exist. In addition to game studios, technology giants such as AMD and Intel have announced the end of their negotiations on Russian territory.