The video game industry has already raised 200 million dollars for the victims of the war in Ukraine

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, several gaming companies have been forced to reassess their position with Russia. With each passing day, Russia faces increasing international isolation, and as a result, these companies are feeling more and more pressure to distance themselves from the Kremlin.

Those who survive have to seek shelter and help, and that is where the various donations to humanitarian institutions that reach the victims come in. The video game industry is against the Russian invasionas we have shown several times in many notes that we release, and has raised a lot of money with donations, totaling $190 million so far.

Many developers have made their position clear and help in favor of Ukrainians who are suffering. While some have done it through campaigns, such as 11 Bit Studios, who donated the profits made in a week from the sales of their game, This War of Mine.

Below you can see all the companies in the industry that have donated money to humanitarian funds in Ukraine:

Business donations
Epic Games + Microsoft 144,000,000
Humble Bundle 20,736,000
necrosoft 6,370,000
RiotGames 5,400,000
Embracer Group 5,000,000
Sony 2,000,000
Supercell 1,634,000
wargaming 1,000,000
Moon Active 1,000,000
11Bit Studios 850,000
bandai namco 850,000
Unity 623,000
Koch Media 500,000
koei-tecmo 500,000
Plarium 500,000
Playrix 500,000
Square Enix 500,000
Facepunch 500,000
ActivisionBlizzard 300,000
CD Projekt Red 242,000
People Can Fly 235,000
QLOC 234,000
Techland 225,000
Ubisoft 223,000
Pokemon Company 200,000
Zynga 200,000
Niantec 200,000
Bungie 120,000
I.O.Interactive 100,000
Digital Extremes 100,000
funcom 100,000
Hinterland 99,000
Wired Productions 75,000
RemedyEntertainment 55,000
Hi-Rez 50,000
SCS-Software 22,100
Eurogamer 14,000

As the list itself shows, Epic Games and Microsoft alone are responsible for more than half of that $195 million figure.

The Russian gaming market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, but with all the sanctions imposed, various studios shutting down their services in the country, it is highly unlikely that this figure will ever exist. In addition to game studios, technology giants such as AMD and Intel have announced the end of their negotiations on Russian territory.

