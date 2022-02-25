the video game industry turns to Ukraine

The video game industry has come down in recent hours with multiple gestures of solidarity towards Ukraine.

Since Russia decided to launch a strong military offensive against Ukraine last Wednesday, the flames of war have crackled loudly in Eastern Europe. Gestures of solidarity with the Ukrainian people are coming from all corners of the planet and a good number of them bear the rubric of the thriving video game industry.

Several Ukrainian studios specializing in video game development and also leading members of the gaming community have raised their voices against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response to the advance of Vladimir Putin’s troops towards Kiev, several local companies attached to the universe of “gaming” have wanted to comment on the delicate situation currently facing Ukraine.

Frogwares, Tallboys, Vostok Games and GSC Game World have called for an end to the attacks through their respective Twitter accounts. and have highlighted Ukraine’s independence.

The video game industry does not forget Ukraine

Both the video game developer GSC Game World and the Ukrainian eSports organization Natus Vincere have requested help for the Ukrainian army.

But calls from the gaming industry against the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine are also coming from abroad. 11 Bit Studios, the Polish studio behind the video game “This War of Mine”, has issued an anti-war statement and announced that proceeds from “This War of Mine” and downloadable content for this title on all platforms will be donated over the next seven days to the Ukrainian Red Cross to support war victims.

Storefront GOG has also reported that it will also donate its fair share of the revenue generated by “This War of Mine” to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

On the other hand, the American «gaming» studio Bungie has also joined the wave of solidarity towards the Ukrainian people announcing that 100% of the revenue harvested during the first 48 hours of the Game2Give event will go to humanitarian actions in Ukraine.

Our hearts are with our friends and families affected by the events in Ukraine. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the first 48 hours of our Game2Give drive to humanitarian aid efforts in response to ongoing conflict. — Bungie (@Bungie) February 25, 2022

Game2Give is a charity event that Bungie hosts each year.. In the last two years, according to figures provided by the company itself, Give2Give raised more than three million dollars in donations.