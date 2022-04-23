The video game sector in Spain managed to invoice 1,795 million euros in 2021, with a base of more than 18 million users

The video game sector in Spain is still booming with enormous growth in recent months. This has been indicated AEVIthe Spanish Association of Video Games, in the 2021 Yearbook that it has just published, where the billing data and other figures that are most interesting appear.

The most important piece of information that has been provided is that last year 1,795 million euros were invoiced, which represents a growth of 2.75% compared to the figures reached in the previous year. This was also due to an increase in sales of physical products, with an increase of 22.53% in software sales and 11.7% in hardware sales.

Going into this last point in more detail, 882 million euros are all those related to the physical market, of which 353 million euros correspond to hardware, 397 million euros to software and the remaining 132 million euros are accessories. As AEVI points out, all this is due in large part to the fact that the restrictions against the coronavirus have not been as strict and have been relaxed somewhat more.

However, the online market has not had the same success, since it has billed 913 million euros, an amount that a priori is not bad at all, but it represents 4.59% less than the previous year. On the other hand, the sale of applications did have an increase of 3.6%, as well as subscription services that have reached 77 million euros.

On the other hand, during 2021 a total of 6.9 million video games, one million consoles and 3.5 million accessories and it has even been indicated that consoles continue to be the preferred device for users when it comes to enjoying their titles. In fact, this is how the users are distributed among the different systems:

36% opt for consoles

30% prefer to use mobile devices

22% stay on PC

And the remaining 12% opt for tablets

The profile of Spanish users





Changing the third, in the yearbook another series of data related to the profile of the players has also been provided, highlighting that there are 18.1 million users in Spainof which 9.5 million (52%) are men and 8.6 million (48%) are women.

It is clear that video games is one of our favorite hobbies, because we spend an average of 8.1 hours a week enjoying this hobby, although there are other European countries ahead of us in this regard. There we have the UK with 10.6 hours, Germany with 9.2 hours, Italy with 8.6 and France tied with us with 8.1 hours.

Taking these numbers into account, we can see that when it comes to playing on consoles or on PC, it is men who spend more time on these platforms. On the contrary, women are the ones who prefer mobile phones and tablets to play anything.

Among other details we can also see that When it comes to acquiring video games, we opt more for action titles, since 2.3 million units of this genre have been sold, followed by those focused on sports with 1.06 million units, RPGs with 874,000 units and adventures with 853,000 units. So we can see that the top 10 of the best-selling games is as follows: