The video game that Elon Musk made at the age of 12 and built an empire, how to download it for free?

Elon Musk has become the fashion name after acquiring Twitter, although the truth is that he is very used to being the center of attention. What not everyone knows is that, beyond his activity as a shareholder and investor in dozens of companies, Elon Musk is also a great fan of video games.

So much so that he even tried to pursue it professionally when he was much younger. When he was just a kid several feet tall, Elon Musk developed his first video game. The most surprising of all is that he did it when he was just 12 years old.

Whether for one reason or another, in 1994 he joined the development studio Rocket Science Games, but decided not to continue with the adventure of development, although it has always been closely linked to the industry. Be that as it may, one of the greatest curiosities around it is precisely that first video game.

Blastar, the video game that Elon Musk developed when he was just 12 years old

We should not confuse Elon Musk’s Blastar with the one from the 1983 arcade machines or with the 1993 Amiga (SEGA console) version.. Although they share the same name, they are different video games. Musk’s version was published in 1984, so he was only 12 years old at the time.

He sold it through a South African magazine called PC and Office Technology and made $500 from it. Curiously, very few knew who the author really was. For many years, it remained a fleeting memory, but his mother rescued it soon after. 30 years later, in an interview, Maye Musk talked about Blastar.

A fan decided to investigate the subject… And he found it! Shortly after he adapted it to HTML5 and uploaded it to the internet for free. Without a doubt, it is quite a curiosity. Some reviewed the original post and discovered, indeed, that Blastar was signed by a certain ER Musk. Broadly speaking, it was a video game through which we had to destroy alien ships. It was very simple. You can play it here.

Has Elon Musk worked on or published any other video games? yes and no During his time at Rocket Science Games, he wrote part of the base code for several video games. He is listed in the credits on several of them; Cadillacs and Dinosaurs: The Second Cataclysm and Loadstar: The Legend of Tully Bodine are two possible examples.