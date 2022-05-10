The title invites you to choose between heroes and villains to fight tremendous battles, based on the Marvel universe. Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and more.





Those users who cannot access a console or get a good PC to play, have in the cell phones and other mobile devices the chance to get free video games really entertaining and excellent quality. This is the case of a title of Superheros that was published eight years ago and breaks it, with over 100 million downloads.











The video game with Marvel Superheroes that is all the rage and is available for free

Marvel Battle of Super Heroes is a fighting video game developed and published by Kabam, which was released on December 10, 2014 for iOS and Android and is kept very up to date. The game takes place mainly in the marvel universe and is heavily based on the events of the Contest of Champions comic series.

The title has a 1.5GB weight and is considered for over 13 years old, since it is a fight proposal. Players assume the role of Summoners, in charge of Assemble a team with Marvel heroes and villains and pit them against each other in combat. It can be downloaded and played from free wayalthough it has in-app purchases.





How to play Marvel Contest of Champions

Users will start their journey with access to two one star characters and they can work to access additional heroes at higher star levels, ranging from two to six. each of the 222 playable Marvel characters They can be upgraded and feature their own classes, special moves, traits, and abilities.

The controls are designed to touch. The game includes options for light, medium and heavy attack, as well as block and dodge. The character can crawl backwards or run forward, and each hero has three special attacks own, as well as unique abilities and an unlockable personal ability.





