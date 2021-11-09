the video goes around the web

The video in which Selena Gomez, American singer and former Disney act sings in Neapolitan.

The Texan star of Latin American origin was the guest of a television program when he sang the Neapolitan song “‘O surdato’ nnammurato“, One of the most famous melodies in the world. Selena Gomez is one of the most loved and followed artists in the world and last March she released Revelación, her first album entirely in Spanish.

Who is Selena Gomez

Born in 1992, she starred as a child in the television series Barney and subsequently appeared in various Disney television series. From 2007 to 2012 she played the role of the protagonist Alex Russo in the series The Wizards of Waverly. Also active in the music field, she sang various soundtracks published by Disney Records and in 2008 she signed a record deal with Hollywood Records forming the band Selena Gomez & the Scene with whom she released the albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down, all certified gold in the United States.

Since 3 September 2009 she is UNICEF ambassador. In 2010 she made her debut as a leading actress in the cinema with the film Ramona and Beezus. Subsequently she was among the protagonists of Monte Carlo in 2011 and Spring Breakers – A holiday in 2012 She also lent the voice to several characters of animated films including Horton and the world of the Who in 2008, Arthur and the revenge of Maltazard in 2009, Arthur and the War of Two Worlds in 2010 and Hotel Transylvania in 2012. In 2013 the US magazine Maxim placed her in second place in its Hot 100, a list of the 100 sexiest women in the world.

For some time he has been battling a terrible disease, the lupus, which a few years ago forced her into a long retirement from the scene.

here is the video that is making the rounds of the web: