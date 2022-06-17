Entertainment

The video in front of the mirror of Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, which shows her wild side

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

After 28 years of marriage Marco Antonio Solís continues to be extremely happy with his beautiful wife Christy Solis who in recent days set fire to social networks with a publication on Instagram that shows the enormous beauty that the wife of “El Buki” possesses and for which she arouses the admiration of thousands and thousands of followers.

Cristy Solís is always true to her unique style and once again left everyone stunned on social media. The wife of Marco Antonio Solis I leave a video posted on her Instagram where she shows how beautiful she is today and the prosperous relationship that Christy Solis presents with the singer despite the passing of the years.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They are dangerous; These are the 3 zodiac signs most feared for their attitudes

8 mins ago

A new Marvel series is coming: Wonder Man!

9 mins ago

The prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ will feature two performers from ‘West Side Story’

21 mins ago

This is what Ana de Armas looks like as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button