The video in front of the mirror of Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, which shows her wild side

After 28 years of marriage Marco Antonio Solís continues to be extremely happy with his beautiful wife Christy Solis who in recent days set fire to social networks with a publication on Instagram that shows the enormous beauty that the wife of “El Buki” possesses and for which she arouses the admiration of thousands and thousands of followers.

Cristy Solís is always true to her unique style and once again left everyone stunned on social media. The wife of Marco Antonio Solis I leave a video posted on her Instagram where she shows how beautiful she is today and the prosperous relationship that Christy Solis presents with the singer despite the passing of the years.

The wife of Marco Antonio Solis, Christy Solis She is the mother of Alison and Marla and in recent days she could be seen wearing a long, extremely tight animal print dress in front of the mirror that not only highlights her excellent figure but also highlights the beauty that Christy Solis presents his more than 50 years.

Last December 16 Christy Solis beside Marco Antonio Solis They celebrated their 28th anniversary and extremely emotional messages of love were dedicated to their networks that confirm the beautiful relationship they have. Christy Solis He wrote: “I would choose you again, a hundred thousand times more and in a hundred thousand more lives! I love you @marcoantoniosolis_oficial! Happy #28th anniversary my love.”

Source: Instagram Cristy Solis

In love like the first day Marco Antonio Solis dedicated the following message to Christy Solis: “28 years of light in my home. 28 years of fire in my body and peace in my soul. Of not depending on you, but on the love that your being awakens in me. With you, no day is the same because you are always a gift present before my eyes every morning. The smell of coffee, your Caribbean joy and something as or greater than your beauty, your intelligence. Knowing how to take me to your world when mine collapses and then return to mine when everything is fine again God fill you with everything you give me every day! Happy #28th Anniversary Baby…”