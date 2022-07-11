the video is buzzing

Emma Watson and Hunter Schafer made a remarkable appearance at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture. Internet users are unanimous on the charisma of the two young women.

People planet alert! Two icons were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture. This Monday, July 4, the one and only Emma Watsonwent to the fashion show of the Italian brand Schiaparelli. By her side, seated in the front row of the parade? Rina SawayamaJapanese-British author and singer and Hunter Schafer, actress notably revealed in Euphoria. A superb trio that created the buzz on Twitter. A user shared a video of the three stars which already totals more than 10 million views. And for good reason, the three young women made the ranks of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris shine with their looks.

On the outfit side, Emma Watson wanted to pay tribute to the designer, who died in 1973. She therefore opted for a amazing jacket with XXL shoulders, accompanied by simple jeans and black boots. Hunter Schafer, who plays the role of Jules Vaughn in the HBO series Euphoria, wore a black strapless dress chic and matching gloves. Sitting to her right, singer Rina Sawayama displayed a half-uncovered chest in a black mini dress with cutouts. Three totally different outfits, but all three amazing. This is what Internet users have said in reaction to the video of the three women together. We can read on Twitter: They are much too beautifulit is not legal.“, “ Emma Watson is the most beautiful woman on this earth. “, or ” They are wonderful. »

Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer, and Emma Watson at Schiaparelli, Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/0xrUHbhlgl —Rina Sawayama Updates (@RinaSawaUpdates) July 4, 2022

Emma Watson, still so popular with fans

Recently, Emma Watson revealed, during an interview, that she could possibly return in the role ofHermione Granger At the movie theater. However, it poses a condition and the latter is significant! The actress would be ready to return to the franchise Harry Potter if the studios dismiss the author of the original literary saga from the project, JK Rowling. A very committed personality, the actress is opposed to the comments made by the author of Harry Potter. Two years ago, JK Rowling shocked fans of the saga. On Twitter, the writer had published tweets deemed shameful by the LGBTQIA+ community. One of them was particularly shocking: “’menstruating people. I’m sure we had a word for these people before. Someone help me. Women? Do we? Fimmes?” A message that is not at all passed on to the trans community. It is therefore a real political and social position on the part of Emma Watson which echoes the commitment of the young woman for the rights of minorities.