the video is driving the world crazy!

To celebrate his 85th birthday, Will Smith and his mother Caroline Bright performed to the beat of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. The video immediately went viral. Let’s see it together.

Will Smith and his mother Caroline Bright they are really very close and it proved that it was a very tender video published by the actor during the celebrations for the 85th birthday of the woman.

The Hollywood actor has recently returned to the cinema with his new film A winning family, in which we talk about the events of Richard Williams father and coach of the two famous tennis players and sisters Venus and Serena Williams. The film is already having enormous success and Will Smith in these days has expressed all his joy.

As we said the video of the actor and his mother immediately went viral, the two during the party performed on the notes of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody“ by Whitney Houston and fans literally went crazy when they saw the clip.

Let’s see the beautiful video in detail.

Will Smith goes wild to the beat of the music with his mother

As you can see from the video above both Will and his mother had a great time singing and dancing to the beautiful Whitney Houston song, the two holding hands tenderly as they celebrate 85.° woman birthday.

Ms. Caroline is in better shape than ever and she doesn’t look at all the years she has just turned but she goes wild like a little girl.

Will Smith immediately posted the video on his Instagram profile and in less than a few hours it immediately went viral reaching more dthe 1.4 million likes and many American celebrities have wished the woman a happy birthday.

As we said, the actor is very attached to his mother Caroline, he himself in his autobiographical book wanted to tell about some rather violent episodes he witnessed, Will as a boy tried to save his mother from the abuses of his father. Fortunately, today the two have found the serenity they deserve.

What do you think about it? Did you like the video of Will Smith and his mother?