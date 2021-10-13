the video is goosebumps

American imitator Jamie Costa produced a short video in which he plays Robin Williams to persuade Hollywood to make a biopic about the late actor.

Watching this video will give you goosebumps. Jamie Costa is a 31-year-old American actor and imitator known mostly on social media for having shot a series of more impromptu short films and videos in which he reproduces famous cinema characters, from Marty McFly to Han Solo, from Joker to Obi-Wan-Kenobi which he starred in a short fan made movie. His imitations are truly impressive. In the video below you can see him with the make-up of Joker in which it mimics the Joker of the animated version and to follow George W. Bush, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr, Johnny Depp, Owen Wilson, Christian Bale And Ian McKellen.

With regard to Robin Williams, instead, Jamie Costa not only does he imitate his voice but, in addition to perfectly reproducing his movements, he also physically resembles him. It costs uploaded a screen test to his YouTube channel in which he plays the late actor in a scene from a hypothetical biopic about him. The sequence imagines Williams in the make-up room of the series Mork & Mindy when the news of the death of John Belushi, who died in 1982 following an overdose during a party at the Chateau Marmont hotel in which until a few hours earlier he was also present Williams. The intent of It costs is that of find a financier to produce the film, where he also received the approval of the family of Robin Williams (who tragically took his own life in August 2014).

Below is the video where you can admire theincredible interpretation and below the aforementioned video of Joker with various imitations.