The video of Angelina Jolie dancer on TikTok in elegant dress

Shy and reserved as she is, no one would ever have expected her to subscribe to Instagram with a blue check, let alone the remote, very distant possibility, the hypothetical period of the third type “Angelina Jolie on TikTok“. Yet, it happened. Third parties, of course, but also Lady Angie, the diva who brought back the sense of civil and political commitment to Hollywood, arrived on the social network most adored by legions of teenagers. And in the most tiktoker way possible. : dancing. On the occasion of the celebrations for his daughter Zahara, admitted to the prestigious Spelman University in Atlanta, Georgia, a historic college of humanities for black women (among its alumni including politician Stacey Abrams and Pulitzer winner Alice Walker), Angelina Jolie has today turned into a skilled dancer.

First, with an Instagram post, she celebrated her daughter’s milestone, ready to leave the Los Angeles rooftop as already done by Major Maddox who studies in South Korea, posting a photo of her daughter Zahara with her new university friends. . But the real gem is the Angelina Jolie’s video on TikTok, immortalized while participating in the preparatory activities involving the parents of the newly registered, in Los Angeles. Or rather, the video was uploaded to TikTok, not that Angie suddenly decided to subscribe to all the existing social networks, and it took very little for it to be retorted everywhere.

An unprecedented clip to hold the long hair, white trousers and a thin gray cashmere sweater, Angelina Jolie today she got involved in electric dance together with the girls and their parents, smiling and amused by the moment, letting themselves go to a hug with the daughter and a collective greeting to the girls. A serene Angie, excited as we have not seen her for a while, free from film commitments (the filming of her latest film as a director Without Blood) and finally happy.