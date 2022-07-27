The video of Blake and Ryan on the set where they met

There are movie love stories and that of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is one of them. Literally. The couple has been together for more than 10 years, they have 3 children together and although it seems incredible, they are still in love since they met, as a source recently confirmed. But if we go back to the beginning of this relationship, how did the actors meet? On the set of a movie.

Thanks to social networks we have remembered how they worked together before dating. The film in which they coincided was ‘Green Lantern’ where Ryan was the protagonist and Blake played Carol Ferris, the love of the main character. The complicit looks and smiles could already be seen among the actors in that shoot, but back then they were just part of the role they played. The crush was instant because, although they were close friends at first, it only took a year for the couple to start dating and another year later, in 2012, for them to say ‘yes, I do’.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ryan was the one who took the first step and once defined his relationship with Blake as something “out of a fairy tale”. The couple has given us good times throughout their marriage from the usual jokes that are spent between them to the admiration they have for each other which is clear in details such as Ryan Reinolds’ speech towards his wife. There is no doubt that Blake and Ryan are in love with everyone who knows them and we hope keep seeing new content from them for many years to come because they are adorable.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io