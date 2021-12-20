The video of Chris Hemsworth playing with his son

Chris Hemsworth, currently busy with the filming of cinecomic Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder, has shared a moment special past with his son. The Hollywood star is not uncommon to post moments of everyday life with her family.

In this mini video, posted on his profile Instagram, the actor showed the ability from shot with the bow of one of her children. The 38-year-old placed one bottle water on his head as the seven-year-old shot one arrow and threw it down to the amused laughter of the father.

“Don’t try it at home”, wrote Hemsworth in caption adding: “I took 63 shots to the back of the head before it hit her. It was worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of crazy people with total disregard for their own safety “. And then he reassured by the way “Don’t worry, it was a rubber arrow.”

Chris is married since 2010 with the actress Elsa Pataky, and together they are the parents of India Rose, born in London on May 11, 2012, and the twins Tristan And Sasha, born in Los Angeles March 18, 2014. Always a lot devoted to his family, in an interview with GQ Australia, The Thor star said he focused heavily on his wife and kids, often putting his work aside:

“There are times when I thought, ‘Wow, having children is so important to me, so much so that some of my roles have suffered. There are certainly a couple of films that I could have put a lot more energy into, but I preferred to be with my children ”.

Hemsworth, as we said is working on set from Thor: Love and Thunder, out in cinemas on July 8, 2022, and on the set of Extraction 2, sequel to the smash hit Netflix Tyler Rake. There Marvel film in addition, it boasts a stellar cast and in addition to the actor we will also see Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and many others.