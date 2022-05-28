The video of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy that is on everyone’s lips

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy announced their final separation after several years together and with two children, but now a video has come to light that has shaken everyone. We show you…

May 27, 2022 7:53 p.m.

Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy They formed one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment, sharing different events, special occasions, birthdays and celebrations on their social networks that made all their fans fall in love for years.

Surprisingly and after the rumors of separation, they finally confirmed that they are no longer together, which for many meant difficult news to process due to the beautiful family they created with the arrival of their two children and an impressive environment of stability after long-standing coexistence.

Now that they’re apart, we can’t forget that they both In addition to their passion for acting, they also have a second detail in common, such as their love for cars. in various styles, from luxury, sports and off-road that are in the exclusive garage of your home.

However, there is a very special vehicle where the couple was recorded with their daughter Kailey Alexandra Levytaking advantage of its ample space and sound equipment to sing and share special anecdotes that fell in love with everyone and To date it is on everyone’s lips.

Personal transportation is Rolls Royce Wraithan impressive choice that they spread on their social networks, two-tone gray and black that provides satellite technology, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 250km/h in a luxurious environment and ideal for unforgettable moments left in the video that you can not miss below.

Actor’s Rolls Royce Wraith model

+ The video of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy in the Rolls Royce Wraith that is on everyone’s lips: