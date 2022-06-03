The video of Henry Cavill fascinated with Shakira that has gone viral: The substitute for Piqu?

LAfter the rumors of the last few days that speak of a crisis in the Piqu-Shakira marriage by an alleged infidelity of the footballer of FC Barcelona, ​​social networks have not taken long to look for a substitute partner for the Colombian singer.

Internet users have turned to support Shakira and already imagine a new romance with one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood: henry cavill. Everything arises as a result of a video shared by a twitter user and that has spread like wildfire, going viral in a matter of hours.

In the video, Cavill is seen being interviewed by a journalist and his attention is caught by the arrival of Shakira. “Is that Shakira?”asks the actor, visibly surprised and fascinated. Proof of this is that he cannot concentrate on the interview again.

Nervous, fascinated and still smiling, Cavill tried to resume the interview after being overshadowed by beauty of the Colombian artist.

At first he made sure that the recording of the scene had taken place in the recent Cannes Film Festival (France) that took place a few weeks ago, where Shakira stole all the spotlight with a fabulous black dress.

The reality is that the video is from no more and no less than seven years ago. it happened in 2015on the red carpet of the movie ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.‘ (The CIPOL agent) where, indeed, Cavill and Shakira coincided.